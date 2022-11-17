Enjoy the Messi Burger Champion's Edition and shop the New Messi Collection at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Cafe is expanding upon its partnership with world-renowned soccer legend Lionel Messi with its latest release of its fan-favorite Messi Burger – Champion's Edition. Exclusively available at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide, the Messi Burger Champion's Edition is fit for the G.O.A.T and now features three complimentary dipping sauces: aioli, Latin chili and Messi's favorite, chimichurri; perfect for pairing with the burger and dipping hot fries for an overall winning taste experience.

Hard Rock Cafe and Lionel Messi Team Up to Bring The Messi Burger Champion’s Edition to Fans Worldwide (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to continue our partnership with world-renowned soccer star, Lionel Messi, and take the LIVE GREATNESS campaign to the next level with the Messi Burger Champion's Edition," said Anibal Fernandez, SVP of Cafe Division, Hard Rock International. "We couldn't be more excited to help Hard Rock and Messi fans get in on the action and they are going to love the new sauces, each of which, complements the Messi Burger in its own unique way."

The Messi Burger launched in March 2022 to worldwide fandom. The fan favorite burger features a juicy double stack of fresh ground beef patties, met with a winning combination of toppings: provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onion and Hard Rock's signature, spicy, smoky sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded romaine lettuce and vine-ripened tomato.

As part of Hard Rock International's "LIVE GREATNESS" campaign in partnership with Lionel Messi, the brand is releasing a brand-new retail collection, including hoodies now available for purchase in the Rock Shop at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide. Fans can also immerse themselves in the action and unlock unique 3D augmented reality experiences with select hoodies in the collection when they scan a QR code. These QR code AR experiences can be shared with friends and family and will also be available to share on Instagram.

All merchandise from the collaboration between Hard Rock and Lionel Messi is available in stores and online.

(PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International