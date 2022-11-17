Lexicon Tech Solutions Releases AlwaysLearning Integration With Incident IQ

New integration facilitates hardware repairs and spare device management for K-12 districts

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions, a leader in the Southeast for device repair and maintenance for K-12 districts, released an API-driven integration to allow K-12 IT teams to track Lexicon's AlwaysLearning™ spare pool management and device-repair workflows directly from the Incident IQ platform.

Lexicon's AlwaysLearning service guarantees zero downtime for students, even while devices are undergoing repair. AlwaysLearning contracts include spare pool management and unlimited accidental damage protection (ADP). Once repairs are initiated, the average turn time is under seven days.

With the integration, K-12 IT teams initiate repair requests directly from an Incident IQ help ticket. Lexicon is notified of the damaged device, picks-up the device, and begins repairs. IT technicians monitor repair status and spare pool inventories from within iiQ.

"The big win for districts is they can create repairs and track tickets without having to toggle between two systems," said Josh King, Lexicon Tech Solutions CEO.

The two companies worked closely on the integration with the goal of keeping the process simple and streamlined.

"Minimizing device downtime is critical for making sure that today's technology-transformed classrooms stay focused on teaching and learning," said Jorgen von Tangen, VP of Apps & Integrations at Incident IQ. "By combining Incident IQ and Lexicon's support solutions, K-12 districts are covered the moment a device is damaged, and they remain informed throughout every step of the repair process. This partnership saves K-12 teams valuable time and helps them get the most out of their technology budgets."

The AlwaysLearning integration is available for Incident IQ user districts with a Lexicon Tech AlwaysLearning™ service contract.

About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

Lexicon provides device repair and maintenance services to K-12 districts of all sizes. The AlwaysLearning™ device management program leads the industry in turn times and repair rates.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 49 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

