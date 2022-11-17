TRANSPORT INVESTMENTS IS NOW BRIDGEWAY

Leading Specialty Transportation and Logistics Provider Builds on Yesterday to Deliver Tomorrow

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transport Investments, Inc. (TII) is now known as Bridgeway Connects, Inc. ("Bridgeway"). As a leading specialty transportation and logistics provider, Bridgeway continues to build on its legacy of support and service to the industry.

Roughly 80% of all U.S. freight is moved by truck, and specialty freight is growing faster than all other types of trucking. Bridgeway is growing rapidly, yet deliberately, to offer a network of specialty freight professionals that can handle the country's toughest transport challenges for critical industries like utilities, construction, military, and other sectors with specialty transportation needs.

Bridgeway continues under the guidance of its current executive management team, which has been working in transportation services for more than 40 years. Bridgeway has grown to handle over 500,000 loads annually, making it one of the largest and best choices as a partner for shippers, agents, and owner-operators working in the specialty freight sector.

As part of its growth, Bridgeway has recently added other members to their network to fuel the drive to be the best specialty transportation and logistics provider in the country. According to the CEO, R. Bruce McAdams, "Difficult freight is what we love to do...we want people to know that we are growing as a network of businesses working together. We will continue to expand organically and through acquisition while maintaining the level of trust, reliability, and quality that those we work with have come to value and expect."

While Bridgeway arranges and moves freight, its real work is delivering the right tools, services, and opportunities to stakeholders who make it all possible. McAdams concludes, "We are proud of our past and excited for the future. We are powered by real people doing real work in an important industry that makes this country's economy possible. Our aim is to give all our stakeholders the freedom to do what they do best. Here at Bridgeway, we are the future of freight."

About Bridgeway

Among the country's largest transportation and logistics providers, Bridgeway is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, leveraging a network of over 100,000 carriers across the U.S. to help solve the toughest transport problems for critical industries with specialty freight needs vital to the national economy. Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Bridgeway continues a legacy of more than 40 years in trucking, built on some of the most respected brands in the business. As the company evolves into a more purpose-built platform of people, transportation assets and technology, it will continue its commitment to fair and profitable relationships with the employees, agents and owner-operators who are the backbone of the company's success.

For more information, please visit the website at www.bridgewayconnects.com

For further information, please contact:

Katie Springob

Bridgeway Connects, Inc.

(412) 770-2199

kspringob@bridgeway.io

View original content:

SOURCE Bridgeway