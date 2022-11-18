MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of dividends on the Company's outstanding 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") and 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock").

In accordance with the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. This dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of December 5, 2022.

In addition, in accordance with the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.40625 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. This dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of December 5, 2022.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

Category: Dividends

CONTACT: InvestorRelations@mfafinancial.com

212-207-6488

www.mfafinancial.com

View original content:

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.