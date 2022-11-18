ORORO Heated Apparel Becomes the Official Heated Apparel Partner/Supplier of the USA Bobsled/Skeleton Team

The USABS National Team Trials Presented by ORORO

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO is proud to announce a four-year partnership with USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS). ORORO Heated Apparel will be the presenting sponsor of the USABS National Team Trials (2022-2026). The team trials are an extremely competitive event that determines which athletes make the national team. Along with supporting USABS, ORORO will be providing heated gloves, mittens and heated socks to the USA bobsled and skeleton national teams.

"USA bobsled and skeleton teams compete in extreme cold conditions," said USABS CEO Aron McGuire. "We are looking forward to ORORO helping to keep our athletes and coaches warm throughout the season."

ORORO Heated Apparel's mission is to give customers the power to be active, no matter what the temperature is, to never let the weather dictate what they do. Sponsoring the USA Bobsled team is an extension of that mission. Expanding from heated vests, jackets and hoodies to an array of accessories and new colors, ORORO has been growing fast in the heated clothing industry with a loyal customer base.

"Our team couldn't be more excited to be the official heated apparel partner of the USA Bobsled/Skeleton team. We are very proud to be supporting our USA athletes' journey over the next four years," said Mark Hu, Co-Founder of ORORO.

About ORORO Heated Apparel

ORORO Heated Apparel is the most trusted direct-to-consumer heated clothing company that started in 2015 in Kansas City, with the mission to empower people to challenge the climate with functional yet fashionable apparel. ORORO's heated outerwear is timeless with attention to quality, safety and affordability. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com.

