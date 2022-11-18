Pathway Homes and Savi Partner to Address Student Loan Debt

Partnership will empower Pathway customers to lower consumer debt burdens and further strengthen the path to homeownership

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathway Homes ("Pathway"), a real estate platform with a mission to create more homeowners, announced today it is partnering with impact tech company Savi to offer a tool to help Pathway customers manage their debt burden through easily accessible Public Student Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and repayment plans.

Pathway Homes (PRNewswire)

More than 43 million people in the United States are impacted by federal student loan debt, making homeownership inaccessible for so many. In fact, according to the National Association of Realtors, 60% of millennials say their student debt has been a major factor in their decision to delay purchasing a home. Savi's innovative platform helps student loan borrowers better understand their debt, optimize their repayment options, and enroll in the best plan for their financial needs. As debt cancellation is now on pause, it is critical for student loan borrowers to stay informed on these programs, changes, and what the best course of action is for them. With Savi, Pathway customers can receive updates as they navigate their student debt as well as help accessing government repayment and forgiveness programs that can help lower monthly payments and potentially eliminate their loan obligation altogether.

"In working with our customers, it became clear how significant the barrier of student debt has become to homeownership, especially for young working professionals," said K.C. Cleary, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Pathway Homes. "We are committed to achieving our mission of creating more holistic and accessible homeownership opportunities, and through this new partnership with Savi, we can now empower our customers to tackle the burden of student debt and start building a future of generational wealth for years to come."

Pathway is Savi's first partner truly focused on advancing homeownership, and now adding the benefit of student debt forgiveness assistance to its customers. In addition to enrollment programs, Pathway customers will be granted access to work with student loan experts and advocates, along with webinars and customer-friendly tools to help borrowers manage their debt. On average, Savi users save $1,800 a year on their student loan payments, providing Pathway customers the opportunity to save more towards a downpayment.

"Our team is excited to partner with Pathway to help solve the two major challenges Americans face today – purchasing a dream home and an overwhelming amount of student debt," said Aaron Smith, co-founder of Savi. "With research showing that student debt has become a barrier to buying a home, this partnership addresses an important need and boosts overall financial health."

Pathway Homes is currently available to consumers living in the Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix markets. For details on Pathway and Savi's partnership visit yourpathway.bysavi.com.

About Pathway Homes

Pathway Homes is a real estate platform with a mission to create more homeowners. Pathway's innovative housing solutions provide consumers with different product offerings designed to bridge the gap between renting and owning. Pathway is backed by real estate industry leaders Regis, Invitation Homes and Fifth Wall, and combines best practices from residential real estate with proptech innovation. The Pathway team brings deep platform building experience and awareness of industry pain points. Pathway's products and team members support the customer at each step toward homeownership.

About Savi

Savi is a social impact technology startup in Washington, D.C. working to solve the student debt crisis affecting 46 million borrowers by helping them discover new repayment and loan forgiveness options. Founded by long-time student loan experts and advocates, Savi is a public benefit corporation that works with employers, membership organizations, and financial institutions to provide their service as a unique student loan benefit.

View original content to download multimedia:

