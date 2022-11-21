247HIRE WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2022 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 247Hire , the leading provider of offshore staffing services, has won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for superior service to clients. Awarded in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Awards are based entirely on ratings provided by clients. 247Hire received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75.3% of clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41%. 247Hire, which has won this award for the past three consecutive years, also achieved a Net Promoter® Score of 72.6%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 29% in 2021.

"Our motto has always been to provide exceptional service to our clients and everything else will follow. We are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way" said 247Hire's Vice President of Sales, Casey Godfrey.

Since developing some of the earliest and most effective offshore recruiting teams over a decade ago, 247Hire has become a trusted partner to over 1,000 clients worldwide. Today, 247Hire empowers companies with round-the-clock recruitment process outsourcing and services that allow them to find better candidates, fill more requisitions, and drive better outcomes for their clients—in less time than competitors and with 247Hiresupport every step of the way.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing Award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com."

About 247Hire

247Hire is the premier provider of offshore recruitment, sourcing, screening, and onboarding services, supplying you superior candidates 24 hours a day. As advocates of "best shore" model, we combine onshore and offshore efforts team to provide you maximum results for a minimal investment.

For more than a decade of experience in this industry, we have helped our clients succeed in the competition for scouting top talents. We employ time-tested processes and cutting-edge technology to deliver success 24/7. 247Hire has offices and employees in Chicago, IL; Toronto, Canada; Edinburgh, Scotland Manila, Philippines, Hyderabad, Trichy and Bangalore, India. Learn more here 247Hire | Offshore Recruitment Solutions

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

