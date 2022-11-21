CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Centessa Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ("Centessa") (NASDAQ: CNTA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Centessa American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about May 28, 2021; and/or (b) Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Centessa, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Centessa includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's product, lixivaptan, was less safe than defendants had represented; (ii) defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects; (iii) another Centessa product, ZF874, was less safe than defendants had represented; (iv) defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues; and (v) as a result, documents issued in connection with Centessa's initial public offering and the Company's public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: November 28, 2022

Aggrieved Centessa investors only have until November 28, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

