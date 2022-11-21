Markel names Jessica Cardoso as Head of Office for Markel Bermuda Limited

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel announced today that Jessica Cardoso has been appointed Head of Office for Markel Bermuda Limited in addition to her current role as Senior Director, Head of Bermuda Errors and Omissions.

As Head of Office for Markel Bermuda Limited, Cardoso will continue to help grow Markel's Bermuda presence and will be responsible for supporting the Bermuda operations and overall strategy.

"Jessica's industry experience and commitment to Bermuda will help us strengthen our local presence and provide additional resources for our brokers and insureds," said Jane Peterson, Chief Underwriting Officer, Markel Specialty. "Our Bermuda operations are critical to Markel's overall success, and Jessica is well positioned to serve as a resource for our clients and other leaders in the insurance market."

Jessica has nearly 20 years of experience underwriting errors and omissions, cyber, employment practices, and wage and hour liability, both on a primary and excess basis. Jessica's experience includes underwriting commercial entities and professional firms with both US and international exposures. She earned her RPLU designation in 2008.

"I'm honored to serve in this important role," said Cardoso. "I look forward to strengthening our brand by continuing to build our relationships with trading partners and within our community, as well as championing our talented Bermuda team."

Cardoso is based in Markel's Bermuda office.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

