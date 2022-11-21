Shook Partner Chosen for Elite International Academy of Trial Lawyers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) has selected Shook Partner Charles Eblen as a fellow in 2022. The IATL is known as an elite, invitation-only organization with fellows undergoing a rigorous vetting process via peers and the judiciary. Lawyers must demonstrate a career of excellence, integrity and professionalism and fellows are often selected for their active participation in pro bono efforts.

"I have been so fortunate to have had amazing clients entrust me with representing them in plaintiff and defense trials in venues throughout the United States," said Eblen, upon returning from the IATL Mid-Year Meeting in New Orleans. "I am indebted to them for the trust they've placed in me throughout my career, and equally grateful for the amazing trial lawyers who served as mentors throughout the way. A big thank you to all of them—the support from the talented lawyers and professions at Shook and the members of the judiciary who made membership into this premier group a reality."

The academy limits fellows to 500 active trial lawyers from the United States and includes more than 150 fellows from nearly 40 countries across the globe. IATL seeks out, identifies, acknowledges, and honors those who have achieved a career of excellence through demonstrated skill and ability in jury trials, trials before the court, and appellate practice. Members are engaged in civil practice on both the plaintiffs' and defendants' sides of the courtroom, and the trial of criminal cases.

Eblen represents clients in high-stakes cases in multiple jurisdictions and is a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL). In addition, he has served as a board member for the Missouri Coalition for the Right to Counsel (MCRC) and is active with Shook's pro bono committee. He has earned a number of awards including Law360's Rising Star for his trial work. Recently, Eblen led the trial team who obtained an $8.5 million award for the family of a federal detainee at the Phelps County Jail in Rolla, Missouri. The jury returned a verdict against a doctor, nurse and Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.—the largest health care provider for jails in the nation—for a Section 1983 deliberate indifference claim and medical negligence.

