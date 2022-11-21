Thanksgiving travel trends revealed by online travel agent, eDreams

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving Day is around spending quality time with family and friends, using its search and booking data*, leading online travel agent, eDreams, provides insight into Thanksgiving travel trends.

Where do Americans travel to for Thanksgiving?

Americans will be traveling for the most part within the USA, and the top booked destination cities are: Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, Atlanta, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Juan. When it comes to searches, though, some Americans did dream of traveling further away, with the top ten searched-for destinations including London, Cancun and Paris.

When do Americans book for Thanksgiving?

47% of American travelers booked between 6 and 30 days of departure. 36% started planning further ahead, booking between 60 - 31 days of travel and 17% booked way in advance - between 61 and +91 days ahead of departure.

Who is traveling to the US for Thanksgiving?

The top 5 incoming nationalities planning to travel to the US to discover the magic of Thanksgiving are: Germans, Canadians, French, Spanish and English.

*Data collected from eDreams ODIGEO flight bookings and searches made between 1st June 2022 to 16th November 2022, covering the travel period between 24th to 27th november 2022.

