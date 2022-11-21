Toshiba TV promisingly hits the mark with the stunning M550L

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba TV was announced as the Official Television of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. From the craftsman's impressive collection of products set to storm the market, the stunner Toshiba TV M550L is high up on the anticipation list, and for good reasons.

The M550L with its resplendent display quality and other rich features raises the bar in television technology and epitomizes Toshiba TV's commitment to quality craftsmanship. Sleek, slim, and nicely trimmed around the edges for borderless viewing, the M550L promises to make an effortlessly captivating statement at first sight.

Delving into its visual capabilities, the Toshiba TV M550L displays the brightest, sharpest, and most colorful images for a sensational TV time. Its inbuilt Quantum Dot technology sees to this, designed with over a billion color shades, each one expressively brilliant for optimal viewing. The Full Array Local Dimming feature adds richness and depth to dark scenes on the M550L, making for remarkable contrast and shadow detail. Supported with the professional-grade REGZA Engine 4k Pro, every picture on the M550L displays in peak quality.

The M550L does not compromise on quality sound for its splendid visuals. Supported by the nifty Dolby Atmos and the advanced REGZA Power Audio PRO, the Toshiba TV M550L spatially immerses viewers in every sound that emanates from its bass woofers and delivers every sound detail with unmatched crispness for the cinematic-standard experience.

Efficiently capping the streak of Toshiba TV M550L's high performance is VIDAA TV, a superior operating system that blazes a range of smart, user-friendly features that make for a premium, and convenient experience.

Combining vivid beauty with immersive real vision and the signature heart-shaking sound, the Toshiba TV M550L is made for high value by people who know and set store by excellent home entertainment.

As an enthralling football event edges near and the world counts the days until its arrival, Toshiba TV rises to the occasion as the Official Television of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The exquisitely-designed all-rounder M550L assures a reliable source of pristine viewing for football lovers, friends, and families.

