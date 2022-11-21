Valvoline Declares Quarterly Dividend

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 2, 2022.

