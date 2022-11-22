European life sciences clients, CRB employees gain from newly expanded space in Stuttgart

Company's Stuttgart relocation joins upgraded Basel site as CRB underscores its commitment to expanding European AEC business

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food beverage industries, today announced it has relocated its Stuttgart operations to a larger space in the historic city of Böblingen, a center of technology and industry.

Meeting and collaboration spaces are plentiful in CRB's newly relocated Stuttgart office. (PRNewswire)

Joining recently expanded operations in Basel, Switzerland, the new Stuttgart-area facility positions CRB for continued rapid client and employee growth and underscores its commitment to building AEC market leadership across the European Union. The Böblingen space enables CRB to expand its professional staff by up to 50% as it continues serving Europe's life sciences, biotech, and emerging markets. Recently, the company was ranked #44 in the Top 50 Design Firms in International Markets by Engineering News-Record.

The new office in Böblingen features a variety of meeting spaces named for regional areas and designed with artwork reflecting the region's extraordinary scenery, architecture, and landmark structures. CRB's new space includes a training facility, on-site cafeteria, and community and private break rooms. The office is easily accessible to mass-transit options and the city's wealth of historic and cultural attractions.

The company also recently completed relocation of its Basel operations to a new office that expands accommodations for employees and clients, in a city that has become a global hub for the pharmaceutical industry. CRB's space is a short walk from Basel's historic old town and includes ample client meeting space and an office layout designed to maximize collaboration and the employee experience.

"We have achieved tremendous success in a short period of time in Europe, and these new spaces represent our rising commitment to providing the resources of a global firm locally to clients who drive innovation in pharmaceutical health care and speed therapies to patients," said Eric Unrau, CRB's Vice President of European Operations. "From the site selection and interior design to the use of technology, we prioritized creating a work environment that connects with our core values, supports our employees and aligns with our clients' needs. We are delighted to start the next phase of our growth in this important region."

Since opening its European operations in 2016 with two employees, CRB's workforce on the continent has grown to nearly 100 professionals who support some of the most essential life sciences work with engineering, procurement and construction management for global leaders including Pfizer, BioNTech, and Takeda. The company's project teams have delivered for clients developing and delivering commercial-scale COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and facilities for oral solid dosage drugs and aseptic filling.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. Led by its innovative ONEsolution™ service, CRB provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions on time and within budget. The company's nearly 1,800 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people, and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution.

