FIDO Alliance Announces Authenticate Virtual Summit focused on Securing IoT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIDO Alliance today announces its latest Authenticate Virtual Summit: Securely Onboarding All the Things: The FIDO Fit in IoT, sponsored by Daon and Nok Nok. Responding to rising industry demand for more insight into the role of FIDO and passwordless technology in IoT, the free event will offer attendees expert perspectives and education from leading industry organizations and solution providers on strengthening authentication in IoT. The program will take place virtually on December 7 2022, from 8:00am - 12:00pm PT, and will be made available to registrants on-demand following the event.

Lack of IoT security standards and outdated processes, such as shipping with default password credentials and manual onboarding, leave devices and the networks they operate on open to large-scale attacks. As the IoT market continues to grow, projected to surpass the $1 trillion mark in 2022 , the FIDO Alliance formed the IoT Technical Working Group to address these challenges – aiming to provide a comprehensive authentication framework for IoT devices relying on passwordless authentication.

Launched in 2021, the FIDO Device Onboard (FDO) specification is the working group's first output: an open IoT standard which enables devices to simply and securely onboard to cloud and on-premise management platforms. The upcoming virtual summit will delve into this specification and FIDO's role in IoT with speakers from Intel, Qualcomm, FIDO Alliance and more:

Introduction: The FIDO Fit in IoT

Introduction to FIDO Device Onboard

FIDO Device Onboard: Technical Deep Dive

FDO Demo

FDO Case Study

FDO Certification 101

