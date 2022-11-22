LITHIA & DRIVEWAY NAMES NEW REGIONAL PRESIDENT

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD), America's largest automotive new car retailer, has added to its executive team, appointing Adam Chamberlain as Regional President of Operations. Chamberlain will be responsible for executing the Company's consumer optionality strategy, supporting LAD's network development, and directly overseeing the operations teams in the East.

Adam Chamberlain (PRNewswire)

Chamberlain, in addition to three tenured Regional Presidents, will execute LAD's strategy in North America, reporting directly to Chris Holzshu, LAD's Chief Operating Officer. The Atlanta-based automotive executive joins LAD from Aston Martin NA, where he served as President, after spending over 5 years as Vice President of Sales and Products for Mercedes Benz USA.

"Adam has over 25 years in the automotive world and brings a deep understanding of national and international markets. Adam's proactive and collaborative leadership combined with an acute love for store operations, will fit well alongside our Regional Presidents. His passion and understanding of our industry and the full customer vehicle lifecycle will be a key driver of our organization's omni-channel global growth and in reaching our 2025 Plan" said Bryan DeBoer, President & CEO.

"As LAD continues to grow its omni-channel model for consumers, I am very excited to bring my passion for leadership and strong customer orientation to a dealership group that values innovation, high performance and consumer optionality as key growth drivers," said Chamberlain.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Sites

www.lithia.com

www.investors.lithiadriveway.com

www.lithiacareers.com

www.driveway.com

www.greencars.com

www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on Twitter

https://twitter.com/lithiamotors

https://twitter.com/DrivewayHQ

https://twitter.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway (PRNewsfoto/Lithia Motors, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.