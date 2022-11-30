ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 127,000 Jobs in November; Annual Pay was Up 7.6%

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 127,000 jobs in November and annual pay was up 7.6 percent year-over-year, according to the November ADP® National Employment Report™ produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").
The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data of over 25 million U.S. employees to provide a representative picture of the labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.
"Turning points can be hard to capture in the labor market, but our data suggest that Federal Reserve tightening is having an impact on job creation and pay gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "In addition, companies are no longer in hyper-replacement mode. Fewer people are quitting and the post-pandemic recovery is stabilizing."
November 2022 Report Highlights*
JOBS REPORT
Private employers added 127,000 jobs in November
Job creation slowed by the most since January 2021, led by construction and other interest rate-sensitive sectors. Consumer-facing segments - including health care and hospitality - were bright spots.
Change in U.S. Private Employment: 127,000
Change by Industry Sector
- Goods-producing: 86,000
- Natural resources/mining 16,000
- Construction -2,000
- Manufacturing -100,000
- Service-providing: 213,000
- Trade/transportation/utilities 62,000
- Information -25,000
- Financial activities -34,000
- Professional/business services -77,000
- Education/health services 55,000
- Leisure/hospitality 224,000
- Other services 8,000
Change by U.S. Regions
- Northeast: 158,000
- New England -7,000
- Middle Atlantic 165,000
- Midwest: 41,000
- East North Central -34,000
- West North Central -7,000
- South: -2,000
- South Atlantic 8,000
- East South Central 18,000
- West South Central -28,000
- West: 12,000
- Mountain -20,000
- Pacific 32,000
Change by Establishment Size
- Small establishments: -51,000
- 1-19 employees 5,000
- 20-49 employees -56,000
- Medium establishments: 246,000
- 50-249 employees 283,000
- 250-499 employees -37,000
- Large establishments: -68,000
- 500+ employees -68,000
PAY INSIGHTS
Pay gains moderated again in November
Pay growth remained elevated even as it continued a modest but broad-based deceleration. Job changers notched their fifth straight slowdown and the smallest increase in pay since January. Pay growth for job stayers edged down, too, led by leisure and hospitality, which had a rapid run-up in 2021 but has been falling since March.
Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)
- Job-Stayers 7.6%
- Job-Changers 15.1%
Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector
- Goods-producing:
- Natural resources/mining 7.8%
- Construction 6.8%
- Manufacturing 7.5%
- Service-providing:
- Trade/transportation/utilities 8.1%
- Information 7.3%
- Financial activities 7.8%
- Professional/business services 6.8%
- Education/health services 7.2%
- Leisure/hospitality 10.8%
- Other services 6.8%
Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size
- Small firms:
- 1-19 employees 5.6%
- 20-49 employees 7.2%
- Medium firms:
- 50-249 employees 7.9%
- 250-499 employees 7.8%
- Large firms:
- 500+ employees 8.1%
* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.
