Jumpcode Genomics Joins 10x Genomics' Compatible Partner Program (CPP)

Powerful combination of Jumpcode Single Cell RNA Boost Kit and 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression platform enables scientists to boost single cell RNA sequencing

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumpcode Genomics, a genome technology platform company focused on improving the understanding of human biology, today announced a partnership with 10x Genomics to integrate the Jumpcode Single Cell RNA Boost Kit with the 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression platform. Part of the Compatible Partner Program, the kit is verified with 10x Genomics' workflows.

Jumpcode Genomics (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to join the distinguished 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program, which underscores the potential of leveraging our CRISPRclean technology to break barriers in research," said Yaron Hakak, Ph.D., CEO of Jumpcode Genomics. "Through this partnership, scientists using the 10x Genomics platform have the opportunity to significantly improve the sensitivity of single cell RNA sequencing and vastly increase the amount of usable data. By removing bias and simplifying workflows, together we're providing scientists with the ability to extract greater insights from cells."

An abundance of uninformative sequences can obscure valuable next-gen sequencing (NGS) data. Jumpcode's CRISPRclean technology is changing that. Leveraging Cas9 and specifically designed guides, the Single Cell RNA Boost Kit degrades abundant, uninformative sequences in NGS libraries, redistributing 50% sequencing clusters to unique biologically relevant transcripts. Jumpcode's solution has now been validated with 10x Genomics' Chromium Single Cell 3' Gene Expression microfluidic platform which enables researchers to scale experiments for single cell analysis. The combination of these two technologies empowers scientists to cut through sequencing noise and boost usable data.

"We are proud to welcome Jumpcode Genomics to the 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program," said Edwin Hauw, Vice President of Marketing for 10x Genomics. "We share a belief that single cell analysis is key to accelerating research that can advance healthcare, and the combination of our platform with Jumpcode's kit will provide researchers with the novel technologies they need to uncover the next innovations in human health."

To learn more about the Jumpcode Single Cell RNA Boost Kit, click here.

About Jumpcode Genomics

Jumpcode Genomics is changing genomics with technology that allows scientists to break barriers limiting their research. Combining CRISPR-based technology and next-generation sequencing it's now possible to search for and find novel signals that were previously undetectable. Our technology removes uninformative sequences, allows researchers to extract greater insights, and broadens the understanding of human biology in fields from research to clinical applications. Discover what we can do at www.jumpcodegenomics.com.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2021 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2021 research and development spend and have been cited in over 4,100 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. Our patent portfolio comprises more than 1,600 issued patents and patent applications.

Media Contact:

Theresa Masnik

SHIFT Communications

jumpcodegenomics@shiftcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jumpcode Genomics