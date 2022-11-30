RESAAS Expands Relationship with RE/MAX® Across United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has expanded its existing relationship with RE/MAX, LLC (NYSE: RMAX) to officially include all RE/MAX agents based in the United States. The agreement further connects the RE/MAX network, tapping into its deep international referral system. As a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, RESAAS brings new insights to the global real estate franchisor about how real estate agents interact with each other, and help each other grow.



"RESAAS has delivered incredible value to the RE/MAX Global team and we are excited to expand access to RE/MAX agents based in the United States so they have the opportunity to benefit from the power and reach of the RESAAS Platform. Now all RE/MAX Affiliates can send, receive and manage their referral business in real-time more easily," said Madeline Hammer, RE/MAX Executive Director, Strategic Alliances.



Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, stated "RE/MAX is known for its vast footprint both in the United States and internationally. RESAAS is proud to expand on our relationship with RE/MAX and we look forward to offering our services to their network of high-performing agents. The unique real estate data that the RESAAS platform gathers provides unrivalled business intelligence for large real estate organizations such as RE/MAX."

RESAAS - The World's Largest Real Estate Technology Platform (CNW Group/RESAAS SERVICES INC.) (PRNewswire)

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer



The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

