Stampli Announces Seamless Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

The most comprehensive accounts payable automation integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the industry-leading Accounts Payable (AP) Automation software, today announces its integration for both cloud and on-premise versions of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Stampli's AP integration with Dynamics 365 Business Central enhances invoice and payment processes for mutual customers.

The comprehensive integration means that mutual customers performing any manual invoice or payment process in Dynamics 365 Business Central – can now be optimized with Stampli's AP Automation software.

Stampli's integration with Dynamics 365 Business Central is seamless as the bi-directional sync pushes and pulls data in real-time to ensure both systems are one and the same, including:

General Ledgers, Vendors, Locations, Company Codes, Custom Fields, Items, and Taxes

Purchase Orders and Receiving Information for Two-Way or Three-Way Matching

Global Dimensions and Shortcut Dimensions

Invoice Data, Payment Data, and More

"Stampli's integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central enhances invoice and payment processes for mutual customers, helping them control and streamline AP, all the while maintaining their existing Dynamics 365 Business Central investment as the source of truth," shared Eyal Feldman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at Stampli. "Our fully automated and comprehensive integration for Dynamics 365 Business Central provides data in real-time, which is one of the many capabilities that differentiates Stampli in the market."

The Stampli AP Automation integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is available for immediate use today. For more information on the integration or to schedule a demo, visit our website here .

Stampli currently has United States office locations in Mountain View, California and Nashville, Tennessee, and internationally in Tel Aviv, Israel and Kiev, Ukraine. Stampli was most recently recognized in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for "Best Software Products," "Best Accounting & Finance Products," "Best Mid-Market Products," and "Highest Satisfaction Products." Stampli also earned recognition as "The Best AP Solution for 2022" in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards; named on the "Top Fintech Companies of 2021" list by CB Insights; designated one of the "Top 50 Most Promising Startups in Israel" by CTech; named "The Best AP Automation Company in the USA" from New World Report; earned top marks by Comparably for "Best Company Outlook," "Best Company Work-Life Balance," "Best CEO," "Best Company for Women," "Best Company for Diversity," "Best Company Culture," "Best Company Compensation," "Best Company Happiness," and "Best Company Perks & Benefits."

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP Automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone else involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's artificial intelligence (AI), Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify General Ledger-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

