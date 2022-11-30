Unisys and Faction to Offer Joint Solution for Data Protection, Cyber Recovery and Business Continuity in On-premises and Multi-cloud Environments

Partnership provides fully-managed services aimed at strengthening cyber resiliency

BLUE BELL, Pa. and DENVER, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology solutions company Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) and multi-cloud data services company Faction today announced they will jointly offer an end-to-end solution for fully-managed data protection, cyber recovery and business continuity services in both on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

The new solution includes services for:

Data protection using a cryptographically isolated data store provided by replicating data from any Dell PowerProtect appliance on-premises or cloud directly to a Faction cloud node. Once replicated, clients can seamlessly connect their data to a multi-cloud environment using the Faction Internetwork eXchange (FIX) L2 data networking fabric. Real-time data analysis provides ransomware detection via advanced machine learning algorithms.

Cyber recovery through Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery, the market-leading cyber recovery solution that uses innovative Dell automation, workflow and security analytics tools to assure data efficacy in the cyber recovery process. The solution includes Unisys Stealth® security software that can help transform an existing network — on-premises, in the cloud or both — into a zero-trust network without requiring changes to existing networks or applications.

Business continuity by leveraging Unisys cyber recovery managed services . This provides ongoing management of the cyber recovery vault processes and procedures, ready to restore the compromised production environment as quickly as possible allowing organizations to return to normal with minimal disruption. by leveraging. This provides ongoing management of the cyber recovery vault processes and procedures, ready to restore the compromised production environment as quickly as possible allowing organizations to return to normal with minimal disruption.

"We found Faction's multi-cloud data services platform — which has large scale, higher throughput and multi-protocol support — to be well-suited for organizations looking to implement a multi-cloud strategy as the platform ensures data is more fluidly accessible to drive innovation," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions at Unisys. "Unisys has deep expertise in delivering cloud solutions, securely and at scale. We also have significant experience providing secure cloud solutions for highly regulated private and public sector organizations, which reflects our ability to protect sensitive digital assets. This new solution enhances that ability and provides an opportunity for us to better serve our clients."

"Unisys provides highly specialized professional and managed services along with a complementary network security layer on top of Faction's cloud data services, creating additional isolation and segmentation for their clients' connectivity," said John Drake, senior vice president, Strategic Alliances at Faction. "We're confident this new solution will solve clients' cyber resilience challenges and become a leading offering in the Unisys portfolio."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

About Faction

Driving business innovation and growth requires a data-first approach to managing and leveraging business data. Faction is the pioneer of multi-cloud data services. Our patent-protected services make a single data set accessible by any public or private cloud at once, delivering the agility, scalability, security and data sovereignty needed to realize the promise of a data-first cloud architecture. Faction was named Partner of the Year for Excellence in Innovation by Dell Technologies in 2021. To learn more about Faction's portfolio of multi-cloud data services, visit www.factioninc.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 1130/9892

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:

SOURCE Unisys Corporation