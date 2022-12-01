EV Mobility and Hotel 1000 Seattle sign an agreement to deploy electric vehicles as an amenity

EV Mobility has deployed two Model 3 Teslas at Hotel 1000 Seattle. Lighthouse Investments and ESI Ventures with equity financing from a private equity fund advised by Kildare Partners, acquired the Hotel in June 2021, and the property is currently managed by Evolution Hospitality.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Mobility, LLC. , the leading all-electric vehicle car-sharing platform and Hotel 1000 Seattle, announced today that they have signed an agreement to deploy electric vehicles (EVs) for hotel guests.

Hotel 1000 is a gateway to an immersive Seattle experience and is ideally located next to major downtown attractions, including the iconic Pike Place Market, Space Needle, and the newly enhanced waterfront. Smart, modern design in the 120 large guest rooms and suites are enhanced with luxury amenities, which will now include two Model 3 Teslas on-demand at the property.

"Having electric vehicles as a hotel amenity, through EV Mobility, adds value to our guest experience by providing an exhilarating method to explore Seattle in style during your stay, while embracing our commitment to operate more sustainably," said Michael Walzl, General Manager at Hotel 1000 Seattle. "We look forward to our relationship with EV Mobility."

Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO of EV Mobility added: "We are excited to partner with Hotel 1000 Seattle. This is the first step in expanding throughout Evolution Managed hotels nationally, making EVs a luxe amenity being offered to guests."

Nicholas Colonna, President of Kildare US, added, "EV charging and vehicles provide both environmental and economic benefits. In terms of environmental benefits, by reducing the need for hotel guests to drive to the hotel with rental or other vehicles, guests can now have on demand use of an EV and reduce greenhouse gases and carbon footprint. This is an example of how Kildare integrates ESG criteria within its business and helps create sustainable performance on behalf of Kildare's investors."

Hotel 1000 Seattle is located at 1000 1st Ave in Seattle, Washington. To experience an inspiring stay or to learn more, visit hotel1000seattle.com or follow the hotel on Instagram @hotel1000Seattle.

About Hotel 1000 Seattle

Part of LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hotel 1000 Seattle is in the heart of downtown Seattle, Washington at 1000 1st Avenue. The modern luxury hotel offers the private comforts of home with 120 contemporary-designed rooms and suites and exceptional amenities throughout, including on-demand electric vehicles for guests on the go. A gateway to an immersive Seattle experience and major downtown attractions, guests will enjoy exploring the iconic Pike Place Market, Space Needle, to the newly enhanced waterfront just a short distance away. A choice for travelers since 2020, the property holds several accolades, including TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence and Traveler's Choice awards. Experience an inspiring stay at Hotel 1000 Seattle by booking at lxrhotels.com, through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app or follow more city adventures on Instagram @hotel1000Seattle.

About Lighthouse Investments:

Lighthouse Investments is a privately held, national real estate investment and development company that combines the traditional values of real estate investment with innovative methods of management and development. Focused on value added, opportunistic investments, principals have been investing and developing in real estate for over 20 years. For more information, visit www.lighthouse-inv.com and connect on social at LinkedIn.

About ESI Ventures:

("ESIV") is a diversified and opportunistic CRE investment firm that focuses on the acquisition, development, and repositioning of value-add and adaptive reuse projects through a variety of positions in the capital stack. Since inception, ESIV has transacted on $1+ billion (fully capitalized) of deals across multiple property types and geographies—approximately $550 million (fully capitalized) of which has come in the past five years. ESI Ventures is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California and is the sister company to E&S International Enterprises, a global leader in consumer products manufacturing and distribution.

About Evolution Hospitality:

Evolution Hospitality creates unique lifestyle experiences and drives performance throughout its curated collection of independent, boutique, lifestyle, and soft brand hotels, as well as restaurants, bars, and lounges throughout North America. With an entrepreneurial mindset and revenue and sales-based focus, Evolution's in-house digital marketing agency, extraordinary culinary expertise, and a performance-driven culture combined with Aimbridge Hospitality's world-class management platform contributes to best-in-class management practices and value enhancement to owners. Evolution Hospitality is based in San Clemente, Calif. For more information, visit www.evolutionhospitality.com and connect on social at LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About EV Mobility

EV Mobility is the leading all-electric vehicle car-sharing platform, providing electric vehicles on demand through an easy-to-use mobile app. EV Mobility offers EVs as an amenity for luxury hotels, multi-family apartments, and commercial buildings. Through the app, residents or guests access electric vehicles located in their building or hotel, while properties benefit from the added value they can now offer to residents or guests of a low-cost, zero-emission electric vehicle on demand. The all-electric car-sharing service began in Los Angeles in 2021 and is presently expanding across other cities.

Evmobility.com

About Kildare Partners:

Kildare Partners ("Kildare") is a private equity organization that targets investments in commercial real estate related opportunities in Europe and the United States. Since its establishment in 2013, Kildare has organized three funds with over $4.1 billion of aggregate capital commitments to date from global institutional investors including public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, university endowments, foundations, fund of funds and high net worth individuals. To date, Kildare has closed on 26 investments at an aggregate purchase price of $9.3 billion.

