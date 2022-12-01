Gluware Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro's Emerging Vendor Business Unit

New alliance expands Ingram Micro's offerings with network hyperautomation capabilities for resellers and solution providers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced a U.S. distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc.'s Emerging Vendor Business Unit (EBG). This alliance provides value-added resellers (VARs) and solution providers the opportunity to add Gluware's Intelligent Network Automation Suite to their portfolio of offerings in addition to providing network automation services to existing customers. Using Gluware, VARs and solution providers will be better equipped to automate complex networks at scale, safeguard mission-critical operations, and ensure business continuity and resilience. This alliance highlights Gluware's continued commitment to its channel program and the channel community.

"Trust is critical to help ensure relationships are focused on creating value for all parties, including the end user. Gluware's industry-leading Intelligent Network Automation Suite, combined with experience and proven value, provides a unique and attractive opportunity to accelerate hyperautomation for enterprise clients," said Colin Henry, VP of Channel Sales, Gluware. "We have built an exemplary partner program, and through Ingram Micro's reach and resources, we will accelerate our ability to meet the needs of the channel community. We are excited to join forces with such an esteemed group and leverage their expertise to provide this opportunity to even more partners and customers."

There is tremendous market need for network automation. Gluware empowers its users to forge a pathway toward fully-automated networks that provide a foundation for business innovation and competitive advantage. Through this alliance, Gluware's Intelligent Network Automation Suite provides an opportunity for Ingram Micro to enhance its hyperautomation offerings with a low-code/no-code solution that brings rapid return on investment through its ease of implementation.

"Gluware delivers industry-leading intelligent network automation. Their pre-built, customizable solutions deliver immense value quickly – and this is what the market is looking for," said Donald Scott, Director, EBG Group, Ingram Micro. "We are proud to build this relationship with Gluware and excited to bring this opportunity to our channel partners. A comprehensive intelligent network automation portfolio helps support customer's top business priorities and drive profitable growth."

"There is a clear and ongoing market need for network automation among enterprises, and Gluware is uniquely capable of meeting that need at scale – no matter the complexity of the network. Building this alliance with Ingram Micro enables greater access to our pre-packaged automation solutions through industry leading distributors," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder, Gluware. "Today's announcement reflects our continued investment and rapid acceleration of Gluware's partner program, and we are excited to work with Ingram Micro to foster this next phase of growth."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Gluware being recognized as a finalist in CRN's Tech Innovator Awards and of its launch of Gluware 5, which includes new Gluware Topology, API Modeling, and Gluware Service Connectors features along with enhanced Gluware Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities accelerate network hyperautomation in enterprises. These no-code enhancements build on the unparalleled capabilities Gluware brings to users and partners alike, enabling them to overcome the complexity of modern networks through hyperautomation and focus their efforts on advancing operational efficiencies, improving business services, and accelerating digital transformation.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com .

About Gluware

Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

