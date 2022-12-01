Hyundai Motor America Reports Record November 2022 Sales

Best-Ever November Total and Retail Sales

November Total Sales Increased 43%; Retail Sales Up 28%

Green Vehicle Sales up 39%; November Records for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV and Kona EV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 63,305 units, a 43% increase compared with November 2021. Hyundai set total records in November for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, Kona EV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai fleet sales remained at 1.4% of total volume for the year.

"This was a terrific November for sales and especially our line-up of eco-friendly vehicles," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Despite economic headwinds, we were still able to record an all-time retail and total sales record in November. Overall sales, specifically the Tucson and Santa Fe brands, continue to perform well and I'm excited to see how we finish the year."

Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Hyundai 63,305 44,345 +43 % 652,207 686,741 -5 %

November Retail Highlights

Hyundai's retail sales of 56,592 units represented a 28% year-over-year increase from November 2021. This was a record November retail sales month led by Elantra HEV (+733%), Kona EV (+113%), Venue (+57%), Santa Cruz (+44%), Santa Fe HEV (+43%), Tucson (+33%) and Tucson HEV (+18%). Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 7,550 represented 13% of retail and a 39% year-over-year increase.

November Product and Corporate Activities

November Model Total Sales

Vehicles Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Accent 687 1,071 -36 % 17,669 18,770 -6 % Elantra 11,040 4,676 +136 % 105,434 119,229 -12 % Ioniq 2 1,347 -100 % 3,672 18,524 -80 % Ioniq 5 1,191 0 0 % 21,262 0 0 % Kona 5,562 5,402 +3 % 57,022 84,770 -33 % Nexo 8 48 -83 % 383 393 -3 % Palisade 5,763 6,314 -9 % 75,294 79,657 -5 % Santa Cruz 3,180 2,201 +44 % 32,993 7,042 +369 % Santa Fe 10,955 6,677 +64 % 107,890 103,373 +4 % Sonata 6,216 3,607 +72 % 48,250 89,628 -46 % Tucson 16,059 11,325 +42 % 156,750 137,107 +14 % Veloster 25 83 -70 % 1,901 2,041 -7 % Venue 2,617 1,594 +64 % 23,687 26,207 -10 %

Note: Green vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

