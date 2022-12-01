Knob Creek® Bourbon Releases the Ultimate Holiday Gift for Whiskey Lovers With One-of-a-Kind Insider Experience, Behind the Craft

The exclusive Knob Creek experience invites fans to embark on an insider's journey of leading small batch bourbon brand

CLERMONT, Ky., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches and the stress of finding the perfect gift for loved ones is top of mind, Knob Creek® Bourbon, a leader in the small batch bourbon category, is offering Behind the Craft, a first-of-its-kind experience for you and the whiskey lover in your life.

The curated offering* will be hosted by Knob Creek Seventh and Eighth Generation Master Distillers, Fred and Freddie Noe, and take place at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. distillery in Clermont, Kentucky on Friday, February 3, 2023. As the only Knob Creek focused experience on campus, Behind the Craft allows fans to spend quality time with the master distillers of its bourbon, and participate in an immersive journey of Knob Creek, including:

The chance to choose a Knob Creek barrel alongside the brand's Master Distillers, that will end up bottled and on store shelves

A cocktail-making class to learn how to make the best Knob Creek cocktail at the new Fred B. Noe Distillery, a location not normally open to the public

Special previews of upcoming Knob Creek offerings

An intimate sit-down dinner with Fred and Freddie, including discussions of Knob Creek pairings that highlight its unique distillation process

And more...we have to keep some of it a surprise!

"Craftsmanship is core to Knob Creek and we're excited to show bourbon fans and their loved ones an insider's perspective on the care and dedication that goes into creating our whiskey," said Fred Noe, Seventh Generation Master Distiller. "Dad set out to create Knob Creek more than 30 years ago to bring friends and family together, and we're excited to do just that for the holiday season this year, and have folks come as friends and leave as family."

Knob Creek's Behind the Craft will be available for purchase just in time for the holidays, beginning December 9, 2022, at 12pm ET/9am PT. Legal drinking aged whiskey fans can purchase this full experience for $500** via Behind the Craft's website which includes a ticket for fans and their plus ones (both must be 21+). Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis, and there are only five available packages.

And to make sure this is the gift that keeps on giving, Knob Creek fans who purchase this unique experience will also receive a special holiday box*** to give to their loved one this season. This additional present will prep them for the experience of a lifetime and make sure there's something special to open during the holiday season.

Those interested in learning more about the Behind the Craft experience should follow Knob Creek social media (@knobcreek) or visit Behind the Craft's website .

*Itinerary is subject to change.

**Ticket price includes access to the full day experience at the distillery. Travel and hotel accommodations are not included.

***No alcohol will be provided as part of the holiday box or distillery experience, but will be available for purchase on site.

