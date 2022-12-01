Texas de Brazil Announces Plans to Open in Arkansas

Pinnacle Hills Promenade to Welcome Premier Brazilian Steakhouse

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand, is bringing its rodizio-style dining concept to one of the fastest growing metro areas in the country, Rogers, AK. The new restaurant will open next year in the luxury retail lifestyle center, Pinnacle Hills Promenade, which spans 152 acres and features more than 100 popular retail and entertainment brands, and a wide array of restaurants.

Texas de Brazil Logo (PRNewsFoto/Texas de Brazil) (PRNewswire)

Texas de Brazil embraces a time-honored tradition of churrasco-style cooking, which was adopted from the gauchos, or Brazilian cowboys of Southern Brazil. All the meats are cooked over an open flame using natural wood charcoal to give the meats a deeper and more intense flavor with just the right amount of smokiness.

"The Rogers location will be our first in the state of Arkansas, representing an exciting expansion into the region," stated Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "The Pinnacle Hills area continues to grow and provide new opportunities to the residents and visitors of Rogers, and we are excited that our upscale dining experience will be a part of that."

The steakhouse's menu boasts various cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and sausage, which are perfectly seasoned, grilled and carved tableside by the restaurant's gauchos. The concept comes to life through the illustrious red and green cards, which guests use to indicate when they'd like to sample more cuts of meat, or when they need to take a break. In addition, diners can also help themselves to the fresh gourmet salad area, which features more than 50 delicious items, such as imported cheeses, charcuterie, Brazilian black beans, roasted vegetables and the ever-tempting lobster bisque. The dining experience is also enhanced by the extensive award-winning wine list, rich in South American varietals.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 21 states and 12 international locations.

