Kasm Workspaces Adds Microsoft Windows Desktop Support to DaaS, VDI & App Streaming Solution

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, an industry leader in streaming cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced Microsoft Windows Desktop Support in Kasm Workspaces v1.12. This capability provides additional flexibility for creating digital workspaces in the portfolio for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Open-Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), Training/Sandboxes, and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).

Kasm Workspaces supports Workspace creation, session handling and rendering for servers over the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) or KasmVNC protocols, including support for Microsoft Windows.

External VMs - Systems can be fixed assets or auto-scaled with the Workspaces dynamic cloud scaling feature.

Server Pools - Servers can be pooled , allowing Workspaces to treat the pool as a single Workspace and load distribute user sessions to the pool, such as when referring to an external hypervisor.

Kasm Windows Service - An optional - An optional companion Windows service that provides the ability to upload/download files to the desktop when enabled by group settings.

Windows Workstation and Server Support – Windows is supported across the product line, with compatibility across Windows 10, Windows 11, and Server 2019.

"Kasm Workspaces can now be leveraged to provide access to all assets in the enterprise, in addition to our innovative containerized desktops.," said Matt McClaskey, Kasm Technologies CTO, "By adding Windows support, our customers are able to consolidate to a single web-native, devops-enabled and highly resource efficient remote workspace platform."

This code is complimented by the Kasm Workspaces open-source images that are available directly through Kasm's Docker Verified Publisher images on DockerHub in Technical Collaboration with Docker. And industry partnerships, such as Collaboration with SUSE.

The v1.12 software release can be downloaded at: https://www.kasmweb.com/downloads

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is modernizing how organizations provide digital workspaces using open-source container streaming technology for web-native remote work solutions to your browser. Kasm's developer API can be dynamically orchestrated to support any type of desktop or application. Workspaces fits every type of deployment model, including cloud (VPC or Public), on-premise (Air-Gapped), or even a hybrid environment.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately-held, employee-owned, small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers and open-source developers with extensive experience in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses.

