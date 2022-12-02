Wilmington Trust Announces 5 Key Hires to CLO Trustee & Loan Administration Division

New senior leaders to support accelerated CLO business needs and client growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, the leader in corporate, institutional, and global capital market services, today announced five new team members have joined the CLO division – Ann Cung, Jeremy Edmiston, Jack Lindsay, Ana Perkovic and Wolf Thiele. This marks 22 hires thus far in 2022, as the division continues its commitment to attracting top talent to service the thriving CLO marketplace and growing Wilmington Trust client base. They will report directly to Richard Britt, CLO Product Division Leader.

"We are delighted to welcome these professionals with such extensive resumes of experience and success in CLOs," said Richard Britt. "They bring great knowledge to the Wilmington Trust team, and we look forward to leveraging their capabilities and insights to help us continue delivering the high-quality service our clients have come to expect. Bringing on this group demonstrates our commitment to this space and the significant investment we are continuing to make in our CLO and Loan Administration division."

Ana, Jack, Jeremy and Wolf join as Relationship Managers and will be responsible for the transaction lifecycle including client onboarding, account setup, documentation review, KYC liaison, monthly and quarterly compliance and day-to-day client support. The new recruits have extensive experience working with large asset manager clients and will assist the team in simultaneously managing several high-level projects.

Ana, Jack and Jeremy join from U.S. Bank and bring a seasoned skillset of relationship management, warehouse administration practices, cash management and collections, deal closing, document review strategy and analytic organization. Wolf, who joins the team from Deutsche Bank, has 15 years of experience managing and reporting all requirements throughout the CLO life cycle.

Ann joins as a CLO Transaction Manager and will be responsible for reviewing, analyzing and negotiating transactions and governing documents. She joins from Bank of New York Mellon where she managed prominent investment bank relationships alongside internal and external counsel. Additionally, she provided transaction management consultation to internal groups, helped develop strategies to streamline processes and procedures, and trained junior colleagues.

Wilmington Trust's CLO & Loan Administration division is an extension of Wilmington Trust's Loan Agency and Global Capital Markets businesses, leveraging automated technology to enhance the accuracy and delivery of critical reporting and data to loan market participants. The Wilmington Trust team has received multiple industry recognitions in conjunction with overall CLO industry growth, further supporting market predictions that the industry will continue to excel in 2023, despite recessionary warnings.

To learn more about Wilmington Trust's services, visit the firm's CLO Trustee, Borrowing Base & Loan Administration Services page.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Pat Fitzgibbons, Senior Public Relations Manager, Wilmington Trust, pfitzgibbons@mtb.com

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

This publication is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of investment strategies based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs.

Investments: • Are NOT FDIC Insured • Have NO Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

©2022 M&T Bank and its affiliates and subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilmington Trust) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilmington Trust