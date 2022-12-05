Art Palm Beach Under New Leadership

Brand New Show Including New Celeb and Charity Partner

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major changes coming to a staple art show in Palm Beach. Art Palm Beach is the longest running fair dedicated to contemporary, emerging, and modern art in the area. But this year the owners of the LA Art Show, the most prestigious and innovative art show in America are bringing their knowledge and expertise to Palm Beach. "We will be creating a new and completely revamped Art Palm Beach said Kassandra Voyagis, the producer and director of the show. "Under our leadership, we will be taking this show in a new and exciting direction marrying both fairs in a dynamic state-of-the-art bicoastal enterprise."

Art Palm Beach has been acquired by Scott Diament and Rob Samuels of the Palm Beach Show Group.

Art Palm Beach will be held January 25th to the 29th, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. There will be more than 80 prestigious contemporary, emerging and modern art galleries including for the first time in South Florida, a platform with a rotating group of art institutions named DIVERSEartLA. DIVERSEartLA engages local communities by generating innovative ideas and driving social change through art. Renowned art curator Marisa Caichiolo and international artists like Marcos Lutyens will be in attendance focusing on immersive art experiences. Lutyens forward thinking artwork focuses on consciousness and disrupting patterns of thinking, associations, and ways of existing in the world through exhibitions and performances. "Having Marcos Lutyens' artistic practice in this year's Art Palm Beach show is indicative of the level of artist and show we are bringing to Palm Beach," said Voyagis.

Art Palm Beach is also pleased to announce a first of its kind local partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Art Palm Beach will donate 15% of the entire shows proceeds to St Jude including the night of the star-studded VIP opening night premier event. Ticket sales for opening night are $150. The exclusive red-carpet event will feature the who's who of Palm Beach county along with trendsetters, influencers and alpha consumers. Special celebrity guest appearances will also be announced shortly.

