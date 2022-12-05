Nervous about the safety of Butter Boards? Don't be!

It's a scientific fact: Butter does not require refrigeration

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Butter Board trend continues to dominate TikTok with the hashtag garnering close to half a billion views. If you want to jump on the #butterboard bandwagon, you'll need soft, spreadable butter ready at a moment's notice.

Kitchen Concepts, the makers of Butterie, has set out to eliminate the confusion in kitchens across America as to whether it's safe to keep butter on the counter; and the answer is yes.

Joelle Mertzel, president of Kitchen Concepts states, "Yes, it is absolutely safe to store your butter at room temperature. Having soft butter available is such a pleasure. There is nothing more frustrating than ripping your toast while trying to use a cold, hard, stick of butter."

Working with Michelson Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, Kitchen Concepts conducted a shelf-life study of butter to determine exactly how long butter can be stored unrefrigerated. "We tested for the main four spoilage indicators: yeast, mold, bacteria and rancidity," continues Mertzel "After 21 days of the butter being kept between 68-78°, none of the butter showed any signs of spoilage."

The best way to store your butter in preparation for holiday-themed butter boards is by using the Butterie, an innovative flip-top butter dish designed specifically for countertop use. Factors leading to spoiled butter are exposure to air and light. Thankfully the Butterie provides a safe, BPA-free way to protect countertop butter.

With soft butter straight from your Butterie, you can artfully slather your favorite brand of butter onto any board. Top off with your favorite ingredients and enjoy with fresh bread. The Butterie helps make your butter board creation easy.

Now you won't have to plan ahead when crafting your best butter board. Countertop butter lasts up to three weeks when stored properly. A time saver!

Invite the Butterie into your home this holiday season and experience the pleasures of having countertop butter always on hand. Mertzel's patented flip-top butter dish can be found in thousands of retailers nationwide or at butterdish.com.

About Kitchen Concepts Unlimited, LLC

Kitchen Concepts is a housewares company based in Northridge, CA. Since its inception in 2016, Kitchen Concepts' mission has been to eliminate consumer confusion about keeping butter on the counter and to educate America that butter does not need to be refrigerated. Kitchen Concepts manufactures, sells, and distributes a variety of innovative household products including IncrediBulb, a flexible, silicone, 100% shatterproof LED light bulb; SnapAway, a patent-pending tub butter knife, and of course, Butterie, a flip-top butter dish. For more information, visit kcunlimited.com

