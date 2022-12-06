Conscious Capital Growth Acquires Majority Stake in Patrice & Associates, the Nation's Top Hospitality Staffing and Recruiting Franchise

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capital Growth announced today that Patrice & Associates, a franchise company that for 30 years has led the way in hospitality and food and beverage staffing and recruiting, is now primed for a rapid growth trajectory as part of Conscious Capital Growth's rapidly developing portfolio.

Conscious Capital Growth's managing partners and tenured franchise executives, Heather Elrod and Christo Demetriades, along with their advisory team, recognized Patrice & Associates' track record of success and saw it as an important franchise opportunity that supports the growing work-from-anywhere trend. They also recognized the brand's equity, culture, and explosive opportunity.

"First and foremost, this franchise company has fantastic people who put the franchisees, the client companies, and the candidates first. Their client and candidate testimonials, along with their growth trends, show it. Second, they are part of the $772 billion global HR and recruitment market and are expanding their industry reach with great success," said Heather Elrod, managing partner.

Patrice & Associates is a name well-known in the hospitality space and is emerging as a preferred staffing and executive recruiting partner for the $6 trillion food and beverage industry as well. Conscious Capital Growth partner Christo Demetriades, who has extensive experience in these sectors, said, "Staffing at all levels in these industries is a continual hurdle for growth. You're either doing your best to fill vacant positions or working to improve the quality of the talent you have. It never ends. That's why Patrice & Associates is such a fantastic opportunity for both staffing professionals who want to be in this business and for our investors."

"We're known for our work with restaurants, hotels, resorts, country clubs, retailers, and suppliers including food, spirit and beverage companies, caterers, bakeries, and more at the managerial and executive levels. We've extended that into recession-resistant sectors of the industry, including hospitals, colleges, stadiums, universities, assisted living facilities, grocery stores, manufacturing plants, convenience stores, technology companies, and other service-based companies and retailers," said Brian Miller, CEO of Patrice & Associates when asked to describe the scope of their client base.

Patrice & Associates provides its franchisees inroads into these companies they may not otherwise have had as a launchpad for success. And for client companies, it provides a nationwide strike team of recruiters that can fill their needs anywhere in North America, including Canada.

In what is typically an ultra-competitive industry, Patrice & Associates has fostered a one-of-a-kind culture that perfectly fits Conscious Capital Growth's own conscious business culture.

Patrice Rice, company founder, said, "From day one, we have focused on franchisee success. That has grown into a stable of corporate accounts and open position requisitions, so when new franchisees come on board, we have work we can send their way immediately through our unique shared database. Ours is a culture of community where we all help each other be successful."

Conscious Capital Growth will work with Patrice & Associates' team to enhance franchise development, business intelligence, training, marketing, sales, and recruiting to maximize market share in their key industries and expand into adjacent ones.

About Conscious Capital Growth

Conscious Capital Growth, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an acquisition and growth accelerator firm focused on the franchise industry. The company's unique platform includes experienced leaders, industry advisors, instant infrastructure, and access to capital, bringing a decades-long track record of success in Wellness, Beauty, Pet, Services, Food & Beverage, Education, and Consumer Package Goods & Retail. (www.ccGRO.com).

About Patrice & Associates

Since 1989, Patrice & Associates has been the preeminent hospitality recruiting firm in North America. With nearly 200 franchisees nationwide, the company helps thousands of managerial and executive-level candidates every year find rewarding jobs in the hospitality, accommodation, and associated food and beverage industries. Through recruiting partnerships with some of the nation's most iconic brands earned through a commitment to Respect, Service, Excellence, and Teamwork, the company has amassed a database of over 500,000 candidates and job openings, providing franchisees a proven system and built-in opportunities from day one. (www.patriceandassociates.com)

