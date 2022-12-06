D&W Fine Pack Implements 100% Recycled Plastic Products Manufacturing

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D&W Fine Pack has announced the implementation of a multimillion-dollar investment in sustainability technology at its Fort Wayne, Indiana manufacturing facility.

DW Fine Pack Logo (PRNewsfoto/D&W Fine Pack) (PRNewswire)

D&W Fine Pack's new technology produces FDA-certified food packaging at scale from 100% recycled PET plastic.

This new extrusion technology, slated to debut in January, 2023, is the largest of its kind in the US and gives the company the capability to make food packaging products from 100% post-consumer recycled PET, incorporating a broader range of plastic flake and saving energy in manufacturing.

This process creates FDA food grade PET sheet from plastics that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill.

This technology has achieved a global scale of acceptance, with international certifications from FDA, EFSA, Anvisa, Invima and Senasa.

"We are excited to expand our capability to run up to 100% recycled material, with flexibility between post-consumer and post-industrial waste PET that conforms with FDA requirements," said Gary Rehwinkel, CEO and President of D&W Fine Pack.

"The new infrastructure that we are implementing to support this initiative will allow us to streamline the process, become more efficient, and save energy. On average, the expectation is an energy savings of 29% versus conventional technology."

PET, or Polyethylene terephthalate, is a clear, strong, lightweight plastic that is widely recycled.

EFSA is the The European Food Safety Authority, Anvisa is the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Invima is the Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute and Senasa is The National Food Safety and Quality Service of Argentina.

For more information, visit dwfinepack.com

D&W Fine Pack LLC, headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois is a leader in food packaging and foodservice disposables, providing a broad range of single-use containers, tableware, cutlery, straws and meal kits. As a committed leader in sustainable developments, D&W promotes eco-friendly packaging using renewable resources.

CONTACT: Annie Ham, Director of Marketing

D&W Fine Pack LLC

1372 North Old Laurens Road

Fountain Inn, SC 29644

annie.ham@dwfp.com

(843) 409-7638

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D&W Fine Pack LLC