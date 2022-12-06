FleetPride Acquires Harland Diesel Service

Expands Parts and Service in Oklahoma

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Harland Diesel Service, Inc.

Harland Diesel Service, Inc, is a full-service diesel shop operating on diesel trucks and heavy equipment with 14 bays, serving the industry since 1979 and is recognized for high quality, exceptional service, and reliable repair in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and its surrounding areas.

"We are very excited to welcome Harland Diesel Service, Inc, to the FleetPride team. We have admired how their business has evolved over the years, focusing on a strong commitment to excellent customer service and creating strong brand loyalty among its key consumers. This acquisition will enable us to drive new growth and further extend our capabilities to support customers with a one stop shop for parts and service in the heavy duty aftermarket," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations.

"Through the last 30 years, we have worked to deliver high-quality products to consumers, paying particular attention to service and building lasting customer relationships. With similar values, along with its leading industry position, FleetPride is a great partner to carry our legacy forward. The entire Harland Diesel Service team is excited to join FleetPride and begin working to further position the business for long-term growth," said Harland McClaskey, owner.

This is the eleventh FleetPride acquisition this year, with continued expansion of their national parts and service operations. If you are interested in joining the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 80+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

