Jacquelyn M. Lewis Promoted to Regional Director of Community Affairs at CloudWyze

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWyze announced the promotion of Jacquelyn M. Lewis to the position of Regional Director of Community Affairs. In this new capacity, Lewis will be responsible for ensuring CloudWyze partners have the right entities for service expansion efforts while fostering partnerships and collaboration with local governmental and county officials.

Since first joining CloudWyze in 2020, Lewis has served as the Director of Community Affairs where she built relationships with key officials and acted as the public representative of the organization.

During that time, Lewis was credited with a variety of important accomplishments. She was instrumental in launching the first digital literacy outreach efforts in collaboration with Kramden Institute, Nash County and CloudWyze. In addition, Lewis engaged county commissioners in North Carolina to become well-informed champions of FCC programming to decrease the digital divide in rural areas that had little or no internet access.

Lewis' new role is an expansion of her previous one, allowing her to ensure there is continuity in each market. The CloudWyze organization places a great emphasis on being more than just a service provider by developing strong and meaningful partnerships with every client, and Lewis will spearhead these relationships in her new role.

Shaun Olsen, Founder and CEO of CloudWyze looks forward to seeing how Lewis' new role will help the organization grow.

"Jackie has been a driving force in the growth CloudWyze has seen in recent years. We fully expect she will be an asset in the years to come that allows us to provide our business partners with the high-quality services they deserve while enabling us to achieve our goals for growth as a company. CloudWyze has a long-standing policy of promoting from within whenever possible. That way, both our staff and customers benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired over time while ensuring the continued high quality of our brand."

If you are interested in discussing a partnership with CloudWyze, please reach out to Lewis at (910) 795-1000 or jacquelyn.lewis@cloudwyze.com.

About CloudWyze:

Founded in 2002, CloudWyze empowers residents and businesses in Eastern North Carolina with high-speed internet solutions and technology support. Their technology experts are committed to creating equitable access to critical information and services to drive growth and prosperity in their local communities. CloudWyze offers public and private cloud-based solutions, around-the-clock support, phone and high-speed internet. Visit their website to learn more and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

