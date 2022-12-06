The New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Dual Listings

Collaboration also includes the exploration of new products in ESG, ETFs, indexes and data

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding for a broad collaboration that includes the dual listing of companies.

The NYSE and the TASE will explore ways to identify dual-listing candidates, promote the benefits of dual listings, and support related marketing activities. The two exchanges also will consider the development of new products in the areas of ESG, ETFs, indexes and data.

The memorandum of understanding was finalized during a visit to the NYSE by Ittai Ben-Zeev, Chief Executive Officer of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Salah Saabneh, Chairman of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

"The New York Stock Exchange is pleased to announce this collaboration with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, allowing two organizations renowned for innovation to share their experience and expertise," said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. "Our exploration of dual listings will provide investors with potential exposure to listed companies and economic activity in both markets. The importance of our global capital markets has never been greater, and we look forward to demonstrating what two great exchanges can accomplish when they work together."

"This major step is intended to foster collaborations between the two exchanges and to encourage the dual listing of Israeli companies in their home market and on the NYSE," said Ittai Ben-Zeev, CEO of TASE. "Dual listing serves the interests of Israeli companies and of the State of Israel by allowing companies to maintain a strong link to Israel and ecosystem it offers while benefiting from the upsides of listing on the world's largest exchange. In addition, the two exchanges will collaborate in a variety of other areas, including ETFs and ESG with the view to diversifying and enhancing the Israeli capital market. The agreement with NYSE is the natural next step for TASE as it continues its growth momentum in all areas of activity and for the Israeli capital markets, which experienced robust and stable performance in its major indexes at this turbulent time."

Dual listing companies on both the NYSE and TASE can potentially broaden the investor pool for these securities and provide investors with exposure to two of the world's most innovative economies.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group's equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE exchange, is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

About the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was established in Israel in September 1953. As of August 1, 2019, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is a TASE traded public company, following its IPO at the end of July 2019. The shares trade under ticker symbol "TASE". TASE plays a central role in the Israeli economy and provides a market infrastructure that is central to the economy's growth. As TASE is the only securities exchange in Israel, where access to it is protected by high barriers to entry in terms of regulation and the need for reliable technological infrastructure, Israeli companies and the Israeli government rely on TASE's markets for capital and liquidity.

TASE is the "home court" for Israeli companies seeking to raise capital to meet their growth and liquidity objectives. In so doing, TASE contributes significantly to Israel's economic growth and employment.

TASE is also the "home court" for the Israeli investment community and provides investors with a reliable and comprehensive trading platform for the buying and selling of a wide range of securities and other financial instruments. TASE serves hundreds of thousands of investors, including households, who invest in TASE's markets, largely through investment management companies including pension funds, insurance companies, provident funds, advanced study funds and other entities.

TASE provides markets for the listing and trading of a vast range of securities and derivative instruments. These include shares, corporate bonds, government bonds, Treasury bills, ETFs, convertible securities, single stock options, options and futures on equity indices, and options and futures on foreign currency exchange rates. Trading is fully automated, order-driven, real-time and continuous through our sophisticated Tel Aviv Continuous Trading system.

TASE's headquarters are located at 2 Ahuzat Bayit Street, Tel Aviv.

