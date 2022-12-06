Trigent's Test Automation Services 'Highly Commended' at the North American Software Testing Awards 2022

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent Software, a US-based technology services company, is recognized as 'Highly Commended' at the North American Software Testing Awards 2022 for their test automation services that improved the product quality for a leading cybersecurity company in the US. Trigent is the only company among the 11 finalists to receive this special recognition.

The NAST Awards celebrate companies with significant software testing and quality engineering achievements. Innovative approaches, well-structured automation strategies, and proven testing methodologies that generated substantial tangible business benefits helped Trigent win this title.

Through its partnership, Trigent enabled its client to adopt an automated suite that covered all its business process flows. This helped them achieve 74% automation in regression testing coverage with more features and a 70% reduction in test execution cycle time per release.

"Trigent is excited to be recognized at NAST 2022. This win symbolizes our commitment to collaborating with our clients and delivering intelligent automation solutions. The project is a clear instance of how a well-designed test automation strategy can reduce test execution cycle time and provide early insight on application quality," said Chella Palaniappan, SVP Client Services at Trigent Software.

About the Client

The client is a leading US company that offers Encrypted Document Collaboration and Email for CMMC & ITAR compliance for businesses. Their encrypted email service addresses CMMC requirements for communicating and storing confidential user data.

About 31 Media

31 Media is a London-based multi-platform media company that produces several market-leading publications and events for the Software Testing, QA, and DevOps space.

This includes annual events like The North American Software Testing Awards, National Software Testing Conference, and National DevOps Conference.

About Trigent

Trigent, a US-based technology solutions company, enables organizations to adopt digital processes and customer engagement models to achieve outstanding end-user experience. This is achieved through enterprise-wide digital transformation by optimizing IT investments. Trigent's decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs.

For more on Trigent, visit www.trigent.com

