Magnus Larsson appointed President and CEO of Pricer

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Pricer has appointed Magnus Larsson President and CEO of Pricer AB, after having served as acting CEO since February this year.

"The entire board and I are very happy to announce that Magnus Larsson has accepted the position of CEO of Pricer. During his nine months as acting CEO, he has demonstrated strong commitment and leadership, and the ability to build a successful organization and act with the speed that is required today. We are convinced that he has got what it takes to lead the company in a highly competitive market, drive profitable growth, and reach the ambitious targets that Pricer has set for 2025," says Knut Faremo, Chairman of the Board of Pricer.

"I am extremely happy and proud to have been appointed CEO of Pricer. During the period as acting CEO I have started the transformation of the company building a strong sales organization, strengthened partner relationships, and setting the direction moving forward. I am convinced that Pricer's solutions play an important role, both for store efficiency and greater sales, and for better shopping experiences as retail is increasing its automation and digitalization. Together with all our committed and talented employees, I look forward to continuing to develop the business, reach our targets and bring renewed focus to market success," says Magnus Larsson, President and CEO of Pricer.

Magnus Larsson joined Pricer in 2019 as Vice President Customer Operations and member of the executive management team. He has an engineering degree from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and more than 20 years of experience in senior positions, globally, regionally, and locally, at international companies within product and service operations, especially in the telecom industry at companies such as Nokia, Sonera, and Edgeware.

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

