MarketStar Welcomes Ezra Hookano as Senior Vice President of Indirect Sales

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketStar, the pioneer of B2B sales and revenue acceleration, welcomes Ezra Hookano as Senior Vice President, Head of Indirect Sales. As a seasoned expert with more than 20 years of channel experience, Ezra will lead the continued growth of MarketStar's indirect sales business unit, ensuring the delivery of strong results for clients looking to grow revenue within their partner channel.

"We are excited to welcome a channel veteran like Ezra to MarketStar," said Paul Grant, MarketStar Chief Customer Officer. "He brings a wealth of current channel experience and a deep understanding of the future channel ecosystem that will support the growth trajectory of our indirect sales clientele. I look forward to his leadership and strategic guidance over this segment of our business."

Throughout his long career in the partner channel, Ezra has earned the admiration and respect of his peers by being an innovative thinker and passionate leader. With decades of channel sales leadership at companies like Fusion-io, Barracuda Networks, and most recently, Bitwarden, he has become a gifted developmental mentor, a strong programmatic tactician, and a true thought leader in the channel. With his vast experience and impressive track record, he is a strong leader with a passion for helping companies realize the revenue potential of an active and vibrant partner base.

"I am thrilled to be joining MarketStar – as a lifelong channel chief, I chose MarketStar because their prestigious and varied clients allow a lot of visibility and influence over broad channel economics," Hookano said. "The sheer number of MarketStar's channel-focused people will allow me ample opportunities to coach and mentor, something I find very fulfilling. I hope to make MarketStar the unquestionable choice for outsourced channel programs and thought leadership."

