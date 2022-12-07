PROLOGUE ADDS TWO SENIOR STRATEGISTS TO WASHINGTON, D.C. TEAM

Tita Freeman and Lenny Alcivar Add Advocacy, Association Expertise to Strengthen Firm's DC Offering

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologue, a consulting firm specializing in leadership strategy and corporate reputation, today announced veteran communications strategists Tita Freeman and Lenny Alcivar have joined their growing Washington, D.C., practice. Freeman has led communications for Washington's top trade associations including the Business Roundtable, National Retail Federation, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Alcivar has served on numerous presidential and statewide campaigns and was a former administration spokesman under President George W. Bush.

"Tita and Lenny will significantly strengthen our ability to advance clients' leadership agendas and engage on public issues, having spent decades at the highest levels of industry positioning, trade association strategy, politics and policy," said Kendall Bentz, Prologue's managing partner in Washington, D.C. "Our clients will benefit tremendously from their experience and counsel."

Prologue helps businesses and organizations lead, position and advocate for their highest strategic priorities, with a client list spanning Fortune 50 companies and D.C.'s most prominent industry trade groups. Prologue's services include defining corporate and association leadership platforms, issue advocacy, reputation strategy and brand protection.

Freeman has more than 25 years of expertise counseling industry associations on strategic communications, reputational positioning and advocacy leadership in Washington, D.C. She has advised association and corporate leaders on defining and championing winning advocacy agendas, driving thought leadership and strengthening client visibility and influence. She founded the D.C. Communicators group, the first group of its kind convening association and corporate communications leaders to network and share best practices.

"The Prologue team has distinguished itself from the rest when it comes to shaping leadership agendas and helping organizations and executives achieve their policy and business goals," said Freeman. "What sets them apart is how their top people partner closely with clients to examine goals and opportunities and devise an effective strategy that will drive results."

Alcivar will develop advocacy and visibility strategies for Prologue clients, helping them promote public policy priorities and advising them on issues management and positioning. A top national consultant, Alcivar creates winning message and advocacy campaigns and manages effective leadership platforms for CEOs. Early in his career, Lenny served the George W. Bush Administration as Public Affairs Director for the U.S. Department of Transportation under Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. He was a senior strategist for two presidential campaigns, Bush/Cheney '04 and Romney/Ryan '12, and in 2020 was named among the "50 Most Powerful New Yorkers in Political Public Affairs" by City & State magazine.

"Top associations and brands choose Prologue as a trusted partner for developing strong leadership platforms and advocacy agendas that build visibility and achieve success in Washington, D.C.," said Alcivar. "I look forward to serving and delivering for our clients."

