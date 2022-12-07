ThoughtLinks Introduces a New Paradigm for Consulting

Company Taps Collaborative Global Networks to Power "The World of New Ideas" and Drive Innovation in An Expanding Digital and Sustainable Economy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Bank of America and HSBC executive Sumeet Chabria today announced the launch of ThoughtLinks, a purpose-led consulting and services business that allows organizations to tap into the collective wisdom and experience of a highly curated global network of seasoned executives, practitioners and industry thought leaders.

"ThoughtLinks brings together distributed interdisciplinary teams across borders and areas of expertise to deliver highly customized and effective results."

ThoughtLinks provides leaders across industries, academic institutions, think tanks and NGOs access to an alternate, more contemporary way of accessing talent and expertise. The company intends to convene cross-disciplinary teams of "ThoughtLinkers" specific to each client organization's needs and interests. Enabled by the most advanced technologies and tools for collaboration, these global teams can quickly and effectively identify new and innovative approaches to create opportunity or solve problems for their clients.

"Unlike traditional consulting approaches that are all too often married to set methodologies and rigid mindsets, ThoughtLinks brings together distributed interdisciplinary teams across borders and areas of expertise to deliver highly customized and effective results," said Chabria, who will serve as the company's CEO.

"Coming out of the pandemic and resulting global economic pressures, organizations are renewing their commitments to sustainability, resilience and operational excellence," said Chabria. "Simultaneously, the digitization of both work and the workforce has greatly accelerated. Navigating successfully through these challenges while continuing to innovate requires great leadership and talent with deep functional expertise, which remains in short supply for most businesses. ThoughtLinks closes that gap."

In addition to serving the world's leading companies, ThoughtLinks intends to leverage its unique networking platform and apply the collective passion of its members to have meaningful impact on society. Every ThoughtLinker commits to volunteering their expertise to champion skills-based education or implementable sustainability ideas while informing best practices on digital responsibility.

"We are champions of innovation," said Chabria. "We believe that technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and Web3.0 will be game changers that will drive innovation across the full spectrum of industries, from finance to insurance, and automotive to healthcare; Innovations in climate and biotech equally hold great promise. At the same time, we must ensure that the digitization of our economy and society is done in a responsible and inclusive manner that lifts all constituents."

Chabria has three decades of experience leading technology and operations at some of the world's leading companies. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer for the Global Technology and Operations and Head of Global Business Services at Bank of America. Prior to that position, he was Chief Information Officer for the Global Banking and Markets division of HSBC. ThoughtLinks will begin operations in the United States in the first quarter of 2023.

