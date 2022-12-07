Wemade signs a MOU with Sandbox Network

Wemade and Sandbox Network agree to cooperate on many fronts in blockchain business

To work together on WEMIX3.0 marketing, NFT, onboarding services and more

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed a MOU with Sandbox Network, the biggest Multi Channel Network company in Korea, to form a partnership.

Founded by DDotty(Heesun Na), a popular influencer, and CEO Pilsung Lee, Sandbox Network is Korea's top-tier MCN company. 450+ teams of creators with proven track record in various fields are affiliated to the company, and it boasts an overwhelming share in Korea's entertainment industry. Recently it is actively pursuing Web3.0-based crypto and metaverse contents business as well.

Wemade seeks to expand its business, utilizing blockchain technology, through signing partnerships with Sandbox Network for onboarding blockchain games and gaming platforms on WEMIX3.0 and more.

Two companies aim to work together on contents as well, including creator marketing for blockchain services by Wemade/WEMIX such as DeFi and NFT, and NFT planning.

"Both parties will actively join forces to form a concrete partnership in blockchain field," said Pilsung Lee, CEO of Sandbox Network. "We will focus on cooperation on many fronts."

"All contents will belong to a new digital economy on blockchain," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "Interactive contents of Sandbox Network will build a unique and sustainable economic system on WEMIX3.0."

