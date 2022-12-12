High 5 Plumbing showcases Christmas spirit year-round with High 5 Cares

Denver plumbing company gives back to community by raising awareness for local nonprofits

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During Christmas, people tend to increase their charitable giving and donations to nonprofits. High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, spreads Christmas cheer year-round through its High 5 Cares program. Through November, the company has donated $21,465 to nonprofits throughout the Denver area.

High 5 Plumbing spreads Christmas cheer year-round through its High 5 Cares program. (PRNewswire)

"Giving back to the community is something that has been built into the fabric of High 5 Plumbing," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "We are more than a plumbing company, and High 5 Cares demonstrates that. At our core, we are an organization that loves helping people."

As part of the High 5 Cares program, High 5 Plumbing spotlights different nonprofits throughout the year and donates a set amount of $500. The nonprofit also receives $10 for every High 5 Club membership that's sold during the month and receives 100% of the proceeds from the company's High 5 clothing line. Technicians also have the option to donate their bonus to the nonprofit. In addition to donations, High 5 Plumbing also spotlights the nonprofits on their social media platforms.

This year's High 5 Cares recipients included:

Food for Hope – A nonprofit in Adam County whose mission is to empower and strengthen the future of the communities by providing nutritious food to children in need.

Denver Dream Center - A nonprofit that provides free resources and wrap-around services to address the immediate and long-term needs of more than 50,000 people annually.

Rooted 303 – This organization helps those impacted by addiction by offering personal development classes, recovery coaching, support groups and impactful volunteer opportunities.

A Precious Child – This organization empowers kids to succeed by meeting their basic human needs through their Resource Center and Satellite Resource Centers. They provide services to disadvantaged children and families by connecting them with needed resources, services, opportunities and educational support.

Friends of Broomfield – A nonprofit dedicated to enhancing communities by creating opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through an innovative and person-centered approach.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1 – The VFW Post 1 is the first and oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in existence. They select programs and partners that assist veterans from WWII to Operation Enduring Freedom to thrive, including hosting annual service events, yoga classes and non-narcotic therapy sessions.

"High 5 Plumbing acts as a megaphone to our customers for some of the amazing organizations in the Denver area," said Claire Doyle, marketing director for High 5 Plumbing. "Our team absolutely loves to give back to our community and be able to with High 5 Cares. We are proud of the work thus far and look forward to the future of the program."

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

To learn more about High 5 Cares, visit https://high5plumbing.com/high5-cares/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing