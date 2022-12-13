High Tech Vanguard Printer Revolutionizes Trade Show Graphics

E&E Exhibit Solutions Adds High Production Flatbed LED UV Printer

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E&E Exhibit Solutions continues to be on the cutting edge of large format digital printing by adding the latest Vanguard VK300D-HS LED UV fixed table flatbed printer to their graphic design department. Capable of printing 60 boards per hour at a carriage speed of 1.8m per second, this printer ensures the highest advancement in print production.

"We are constantly investigating the latest in large format printing and adding the Vanguard VK300D-HS allows us to gain productivity while we continue to offer high quality display print options to our customers," said Daniel Chaddock CEO/president of E&E Exhibit Solutions. "The new flatbed printer enables us to print dots as small as 3.5pl on any substrate up to 4 inches thick. It's perfect for trade show graphics, display graphics, event graphics and more."

The VK300D-HS printer produces high-saturation backlit graphics, textured effects and metallized effects which allow for unique and custom trade show graphics application.

"This new Vanguard printer has a high-speed electromagnetic drive system, enabling E&E to easily meet our demanding production schedules" said Cynthia Chaddock, CFO/ Director of Marketing for E&E Exhibit Solutions. "It offers greater efficiency and productivity by allowing our graphic design team to print multiple display graphics jobs at one time. Vanguard's LED UV printer technology offers us accuracy and precision on any substrate we use. We are always excited about expanding our printing capabilities to multiple substrates, as we can offer our customers, and produce in-house, even more unique, creative graphic solutions for trade shows and events."

To learn more E&E Exhibit Solutions and their trade show graphics capabilities, visit www.ExhibitsUSA.com. Or contact E&E Exhibit Solutions by calling 800-709-6935.

About E&E Exhibit Solutions

Since 1995, the custom trade show exhibit design professionals and award winning leaders in trade show exhibits at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create memorable and functional design elements and trade show displays for their businesses. Contact Information: 800-709-6935 info@exhibitsusa.com.



Founded in 1995, E&E Exhibit Solution is a one-stop trade show and event company offering event management, design consultation, warehousing and logistics, rental depot, state-of-the-art graphic production facility. As a premier exhibit house, we are professionals, consultants and experts in trade show and event management. We provide complete solutions for exhibits, events and environments. Visit our website at http://www.exhibitsusa.com. (PRNewswire)

