Introducing: The G-SHOCK DW6900JM22-2 By John Mayer For Hodinkee

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodinkee, the leading destination for all things watches and horology, has teamed back up with G-SHOCK and John Mayer for the release of the G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT1 By John Mayer.

The trio began this project in 2020 with the launch of the G-SHOCK Ref. 6900 By John Mayer and last year launched the G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT80 By John Mayer. Today, they are pleased to introduce the grand finale—the G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT1 By John Mayer, inspired by a 1980s classic—and John's very first keyboard—the Casio PT-1.

The G-SHOCK DW6900JM22-2 features a matte dusty blue case and strap, a more playful color combination that's an excellent companion to the first two collaborations. Peach, coral, and turquoise from the PT-1 keyboard were brought in to highlight the "Triple Graph" display, which sits right at home in the soft cream dial. Darker grey was pulled from the sharp and flat keys of the PT-1 keyboard and added to the illuminator button. All four indicators for the buttons share the navy color from the writing on the PT-1, a perfect accent on the lighter blue background.

The DW6900JM22-2 gives the toughness you expect from a G-SHOCK with a colorway that will make your inner creative child smile. This G-SHOCK stays true to the trilogy's inspiration of classic 1980s Casio keyboards. The keyboards served as an entry point into the world of music, as G-SHOCKS often serve as an entry into the world of watches.

The G-SHOCK DW6900JM22-2 is available now for $180 USD at gshock.com, the G-SHOCK SoHo Store, select G-SHOCK retailers and the Hodinkee Shop.

Technical Specifications:

Model: DW6900JM22-2

Functions: 1/100th Stopwatch (24 Hr.), Countdown Timer (24 Hr.), Multi-Function Alarm, Flash Alert, EL Backlight, 12/24-Hour Time Formats

Material: Resin (case & strap), Stainless Steel (buckle)

Dimensions: 53.2 x 50.0 x 16.3mm / 67g

Crystal: Mineral glass

Caseback: Stainless steel screw-back (4-screws)

Dial: Cream with turquoise and peach accents

Lume: Electro-luminescent backlight with Afterglow

Caliber: Module 3230

Power Reserve: Two-year battery (CR2016 cell)

Water Resistance: 200 meters

Bracelet/Strap: Resin strap

Lug Width: 25.8mm

Manufactured: Japan

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Hodinkee

Hodinkee is building a better world of watches. Founded in 2008 by Benjamin Clymer as a watch blog, Hodinkee is now a multi-channel online destination for watch enthusiasts, including: print, digital, and video content, an e-commerce platform as an authorized retailer of over 40+ brands in every style and price point, along with a wide assortment of pre-owned and vintage watches, and best-in-class services like Hodinkee Insurance. With years of experience and expertise, Hodinkee's work brings every aspect of the watch world to life through color-rich journalism, meticulous engineering of Limited Edition timepieces, and curation of the most extensive assortment of watch brands and accessories to shop. As a true destination for everything watch-related, Hodinkee has built a dedicated community that's brought the brand to the forefront. Headquartered in NYC, visit www.hodinkee.com.

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

