U.S. Conference of Mayors Applauds President Biden, Congress for Enactment of Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Biden signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act, which enshrines and protects marriage equality for same-sex and interracial couples. The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) first adopted policy calling for legal protections of gay and lesbian rights by all levels of government in 1984 and policy in support of marriage equality in 2009. Last month, the USCM sent a letter to Senate leaders urging a vote on the bipartisan bill. Below is a statement by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who chairs the LGBTQ Alliance of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran in response to the signing:

America's mayors will always fight against discrimination and for our core values of equality and fairness.

"Today, our nation reaffirmed its commitment to equality for same-sex and interracial couples by finally codifying marriage equality in law. Everyone across the U.S. can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing the right to marry the person they love is more secure. America's mayors will always fight against discrimination and for our core values of equality and fairness. We applaud Congress and President Biden for ensuring that decades of progress towards equality are not reversed, that every American family is treated with equal dignity and respect, and that love triumphs over prejudice, discrimination and hate. We are proud to have supported this landmark legislation and to join in celebrating this historic moment."

