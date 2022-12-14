APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2023 100 BEST FLEETS IN THE AMERICAS ARE NOW OPEN

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of peak-performing fleet operations in the Americas, NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, announces the opening of applications for the 2023 100 Best Fleets in the Americas contest.

The 2023 contest expands to include a Commercial Fleets contest, and awards for top-performing fleet professionals.

The 2023 contest has expanded to include a Commercial Fleets contest, as well as awards for top-performing fleet professionals. With the enhancement of this competition, NAFA will award a 100 Best Fleets list for public fleets, and a 100 Best Fleets list for corporate fleets and for-profit businesses. In addition, NAFA will award the inaugural Fleet Professional of the Year Award and the Fleet Technician of the Year.

With the expansion of the 100 Best program, "all fleets will have the opportunity to experience unprecedented industry recognition. There is no better opportunity to benchmark operational performance and no better time to enter into the "Gold Standard" of fleet recognition programs," said NAFA CEO, Bill Schankel, CAE.

The 100 Best Fleets program identifies and encourages ever-increasing levels of performance, improvement, and innovation within the fleet industry of the Americas. For more than 20 years, the vehicular fleet industry has relied on this program to cultivate pride in the industry, while also building recognition and encouraging more individuals to consider fleet operations as a career choice.

The winners of the 100 Best Contest will be announced at the 2023 NAFA Institute & Expo taking place April 17-19, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Additional details and online application can be found at www.nafa.org/awards/the-100-best-fleets/. The submission deadline is Friday, January 31, 2023.

