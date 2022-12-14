Helix Virtual Medicine Unclogs the Healthcare System

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As hospitals are overwhelmed with the surge in RSV, Covid-19, and Flu cases, Helix Virtual Medicine, announced today they are opening up their medical marketplace to help unclog the overloaded healthcare system this holiday season. The cloud-based platform seamlessly connects patients with providers for virtual treatment. HELIXVM has just released a healthcare innovation where patients can fast-track their treatment and receive a probable AI-driven medical diagnosis within minutes. Their solution to healthcare allows hospitals to free up emergency rooms and unclog their bandwidth while focusing their care on emergency cases.

Helix Virtual Medicine has developed a proprietary HIPAA-compliant back-end software, a logistics infrastructure, a physician community, an insurance provider network, and new cloud-based platform, helixvm.com, to seamlessly bring this complete solution to patients.

This means that a patient can see a provider, refill a prescription, and get a treatment plan – all in the same day, from their phone, while using insurance.

"Our platform is a marketplace that seamlessly connects patients with physicians right from their mobile device," said Robert Rodriguez, CEO of Helix Virtual Medicine. "This can serve as either a platform for current staff in a closed loop network or as an open or hybrid loop to extend the medical supply to meet demand during peaks or off hours."

Patients don't want to sit in a waiting room with other sick patients to get a prescription refill or visit a provider. This solution not only provides hospitals with the ability to unclog their bandwidth and increase provider productivity, but it also offers patients the convenience, privacy, and safety to access healthcare from anywhere.

"We are providing healthcare the way patients want it," said Brian LePorin, President of Helix Virtual Medicine. "They want to do it all from their phone, they want to use their insurance, and they want the process to be fast and simple."

About Helix Virtual Medicine

With our nearly 30 years as a leader in the health care industry, we know the old healthcare model can be frustrating and confusing. HELIXVM has developed a proprietary cloud-based medical marketplace that delivers a fast and seamless virtual healthcare solution. We accept most major medical insurances and operate across all 50 states to deliver a revolutionary healthcare experience. Learn more at helixvm.com.

