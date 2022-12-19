CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Silvergate Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Silvergate Capital Corporation ("Silvergate") (NYSE: SI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Silvergate, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Silvergate includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) Silvergate's customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 6, 2023

Aggrieved Silvergate investors only have until February 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

