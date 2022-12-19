Life Time Launches Survey to Capture American Mindset on Health

With 2023 upon us, health and nutrition have never been more important; Life Time health and wellness programs and services provide customized solutions to healthy, happy lifestyles

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 1 marks the first in two years where people can focus on their health and wellness without the pandemic front and center. With this in mind, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has launched a new online survey to capture people's views of their health and what motivates them most.

Open through December 23, the anonymous,12-question survey covers aspects of physical fitness, mental health, exercise trends and overall well-being.

"Whether or not it begins as a New Year's Resolution, people tend to think most about their health at the start of each year. We want to know what's on everyone's minds – about their health, what motivates them, their apprehensions in trying new things and more," said Amber McMillan, Life Time's Senior Vice President of Fitness and Weight Loss. "Life Time is here to help everyone in the year ahead, no matter where they are on their health journey."

The Company conducts a new survey annually to gauge the pulse on wellness trends. Results from Life Time's health and wellness survey last year can be found here.

Life Time now operates more than 160 luxury athletic country clubs in 29 states, one Canadian province and 41 major markets – each with a breadth of unique programming to serve members from 90 days to 90+ years old. So much more than a typical gym or fitness center, Life Time clubs average more than 100,000 square feet – with expansive exercise floors, best-in-class Dynamic Personal Training and group studio classes, luxurious pools, pickleball, Signature Group Training, Kids Academy programming and more.

