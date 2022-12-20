Senske Services Acquires DesertGreen

Senske Services heightens its presence in Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading regional provider of recurring subscription-based residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DesertGreen. The Company is a lawn, tree, and pest control service provider headquartered in Richland, Washington, and serves a customer base throughout the Tri-Cities. The company was founded by Scott Hockersmith in 1997.

The acquisition adds significant density to Senske's existing presence in the Tri-Cities.

"I've known Scott for many years and have a tremendous amount of respect for what he's been able to build in the Tri-Cities. I'm excited to have his customers and employees join the Senske family as we look to continually grow and provide the same great services," said Chris Senske, Board Member, Senske Services.

"I am happy to announce the acquisition of DesertGreen. Scott and the team at DesertGreen built an impressive business with an enduring customer base. We are honored that Scott chose Senske and look forward to our future growth in a strong region," said Casey Taylor, CEO, Senske Services.

This marks Senske Services' 8th acquisition of 2022. This acquisition signifies another step in Senske's path towards its growth objectives. Senske Services is dedicated to growth in the U.S., both through organic sales and acquisitions.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/ or by reaching out directly to our M&A team.

